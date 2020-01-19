Arlington officials investigate suspicious death

Arlington County Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the Ballston-Virginia square neighborhood

BALLSTON, Va. (WDVM)– The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police arrived to the 800 block of North Randolph Street for a reported cardiac arrest. An adult male was found dead inside of a residence.

There is still no word on how the victim died. Officials say the cause of death is still being investigated by the office of the chief medical examiner.

Officials say to contact the Arlington County Police Department if you have any information.