Arlington non-profit gives 30 new laptops to youth organizations in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Hearts of Empowerment, a non-profit in Arlington, is giving back to two youth organizations by distributing 30 new laptops to students in Loudoun County.

Correy Faciane, CEO of Hearts Empowerment, wanted to give back to children in need. He said being alumni of Excellent Options — an organization in Loudoun County to ensure all African American students graduate from high school — motivated him to help others who were in his shoes.

The youth organizations are “Youth for Tomorrow and “Excellent Options”. The goal is to increase access to learning materials for children during the COVID-19 pandemic who do not have sufficient access to Wi-Fi or electronic devices to be successful at virtual learning.

“We made the organizations agree to be able to put these in a place, almost like a brick and mortar type thing where people will be able to rent them out and return them, and kind of develop an entire system so we can get the full duration of the laptops life throughout,” Faciane said. “Hopefully it can touch hundreds and hundreds of kids throughout the next couple of years.”

Officials said once students fully go back to in-person learning, they hope to see a computer lab transpire from this so students can utilize the laptops whenever they need them. The funding was received from the Loudoun County Cares Act.