Arlington needs your input on body camera policies

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — In July, the Arlington County Board approved Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) funding for a body worn camera program to be implemented in 2021 for the Arlington County Police Department, Arlington County Sheriff’s Office and Arlington County Fire Marshals. Now, they need your feedback on a draft of outlined policies.

Arlington County has drafted its policies after reviewing other large organizations and police department across the country that currently have established body worn camera programs. To strengthen community relations and increase transparency, Arlington has opened up a public portal for responses and concerns.

“The reason we’re seeking this feedback is we want to ensure the policies reflect the interests and concerns of the Arlington community, so we’re asking Arlingtonians and key stakeholders in our community to read these policies and submit feedback online by Sunday, November 29.”

