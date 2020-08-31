Arlington mom launches diaper drive

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — While an Arlington family was spring cleaning, or “pandemic cleaning,” they decided to give away their old toys for families in need. Mom Lauren, who wanted to be known only by her first name, also purchased kids’ activity packs and crafts to be donated. By chance, she and her husband set up a donation table on the same day as Drew Model School’s food giveaway.

“We just got lucky that they were doing it at the same time and the items were gone, probably, in about 15 minutes,” Lauren said. Every time they returned, Lauren says people asked for diapers, which aren’t commonly donated since many parents don’t have leftovers to give away.

Over the weekend, Lauren launched a countywide diaper drive. The diapers will be donated during the food giveaways every other Saturday at Drew Model School. Her first collection location is inside Idido’s Coffee and Social House. “Their owner is amazing and always very supportive of community things and events and ways to serve the local community,” Lauren said.

“We all want to help and sometimes it’s really hard to coordinate and plan and people want to be a part of it but they just don’t know how to get it started,” she said. “What was kind of neat about this is you can come and drop some items off, you really are helping, and it’s kind of an easy way to help and touch a huge population in need.”

Lauren’s not sure she’ll have enough diapers to donate this Saturday, but hopes to start handing them out at the following drive. Stay tuned for updates on future drives.

