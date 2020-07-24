ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — 51-year-old Christopher Morse has been arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.
According to Arlington police, a detective began investigating Morse’s online activities after receiving a tip from the Crimes Against Children Task Force about possible crimes involving child pornography.
At this time, detectives have not located evidence to suggest the suspect has had inappropriate physical contact with children. This remains an ongoing and active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Arlington County Board considers new law banning guns on public property
- Congresswoman Wexton votes to pass the Great American Outdoors Act in Virginia
- Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jim Ryun
- Arlington man arrested on possession of child pornography charge
- New legislation would require defense department to develop mental health problems for service members
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App