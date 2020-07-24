Arlington man arrested on possession of child pornography charge

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — 51-year-old Christopher Morse has been arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

According to Arlington police, a detective began investigating Morse’s online activities after receiving a tip from the Crimes Against Children Task Force about possible crimes involving child pornography.

At this time, detectives have not located evidence to suggest the suspect has had inappropriate physical contact with children. This remains an ongoing and active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department.

