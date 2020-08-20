Arlington Man accused of inappropriately grabbing girl

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Arlington County Police have charged 40-year-old Playford Resh with aggravated sexual battery.

Police were called to the 300 block of South Irving Street in Arlington in the evening of December 10, 2019 for reports of assault.

Witnesses told police three girls were walking in the area when Resh began to follow them. Resh is accused of grabbing the girl, placing his hands around her, and pulling her close to him. Witnesses told police Resh ran away when the victim screamed.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. Resh is being held at the Arlington County Detention Center without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or may have had past inappropriate encounters with Resh to contact detectives at (703) 228-4173. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

