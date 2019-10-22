Arlington mall holds annual job fair, right before the holiday season

25 retailers participated in the fair including stores like Macy's, Forever 21, Eloquii, Sephora, Ann Taylor, and the list continues.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The holidays are approaching and stores are looking for seasonal employees. Fashion Centre mall in Pentagon City held its annual job fair Tuesday.

The mall partners with Arlington employment center to organize the job fair, which has been taken place for three years now to help boost the staff at selected stores.

Twenty five retailers participated in the fair including stores like Macy’s, Forever 21, Eloquii, Sephora, Ann Taylor, and the list continues.

Jamece Hacket, store manager at Eloquii said she’s looking for seasonal help to fulfil stock positions and stylist positions.

Resumes can still be reviewed if you email the store you’re interested in working at.