Arlington law enforcement hosts annual ceremony to honor fallen officers

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department held an Observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor seven fallen law enforcement officers.

The ceremony is an annual tradition that began after President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day, a date that falls during National Police Week.

The ceremony serves as a way to honor the service and sacrifice of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Darren Cassidy from the police department’s Operations Division says of the 295 officers lost in 2020, 182 were deaths related to COVID-19. The remaining 99 officers being honored are those from the past, whose stories had been forgotten.

“This year, the names of 394 law enforcement personnel killed in the line of duty are being added to the national law enforcement officers memorial in Washington, D.C,” said Cassidy during the ceremony.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the ceremony was closed to the public this year but was recorded via a live stream.