Arlington launches free, walk-up COVID testing site

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The parking lot located at 1429 North Quincy Street looks a little different than it did before when it previously offered drive-thru COVID testing, but now residents can walk right up to a mobile to get a COVID-19 test.

“It’s part of our effort to break down any barrier residents may face to accessing COVID-19 testing and so the strategy behind mobile testing, rotating between neighborhoods every two to three weeks, is to bring the testing directly to our residents,” said Hannah Winant, public affairs manager for the Arlington County Department of Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management.

The tests are self-administered, and no appointment is required. Additionally, patients do not need a referral or insurance. If a patient has health insurance, their provider will be billed but no co-pay will be required.

The truck will stay on North Quincy Street for two weeks before heading to a new location in the county. The latest location for the mobile testing site will be posted via ReadyArlington, through the COVID newsletter, and on the County website. There are also other locations within the county where residents can be tested. For more information, click here.