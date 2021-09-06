Arlington launches composting program as part of weekly curbside service

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County will include composting as part of its weekly trash and recycling routine beginning on Labor Day.

The county will include collecting food scraps as part of its standard curbside service. Food materials will be collected from the same green carts that were previously being used only for yard waste. Arlington will be one of the first localities in the u.S. To offer this service as part of its standard curbside collection program

Organics will be mixed for delivery to a composting facility in Prince William County.

Countertop food caddies and compostable bags were given to residents last month, to assist in storing and transporting compost to the green carts.

The program is a part of the county’s commitment to sustainability, with a goal of separating organic waste from normal trash that will be incinerated.

The compost will end up in Arlington parks, community gardens and yards.

Learn more about the food scraps program here.