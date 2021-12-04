Arlington Knights of Columbus hosts annual Toys for Tots drive

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – The Arlington Knights of Columbus held its second annual Toys for Tots drive on Saturday, December 4.

The drive-thru event included uniformed Marines, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus greeting residents who donated toys. The toy drive, launched last year, was said to be a success as the community got involved.

“We received about 5,000 toys last year, and we’re hoping for more this year,” said Kate Gilchrist, Knights of Columbus member.

The drive will continue on Sunday, December 5, from noon to 7 p.m. at the Arlington Knights of Columbus on Little Falls Road.

If you are interested in donating toys, donation boxes will be available until December 10. After that, all toys will be shipped to the Toys for Tots facility near Fredericksburg, where the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will distribute the toys.