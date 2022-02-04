Arlington judge sides with school districts in clash over Virginia mask mandates

FILE – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, signs executive orders in the Governors conference room as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, Suzanne Youngkin, Second from left, Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from right, and Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kay Cole James, right, look on at the Capitol Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. A judge is scheduled to hear arguments over whether local school boards or Youngkin have the final say on whether students must wear masks at school. Seven school boards from across the state filed a lawsuit last week seeking to block an executive order issued by Youngkin from taking effect.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Circuit Court of Arlington County sided with schools in a legal argument following Gov. Glen Younkin’s mask mandate reversal. Seven school districts had previously sued to keep mask mandates in place.

Arlington County Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo granted the school districts a temporary restraining order against Youngkin’s executive order after the initial hearing on Wednesday.

The judge also stated that the governor can not override this decision of the school boards.