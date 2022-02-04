Arlington judge sides with school districts in clash over Virginia mask mandates

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Circuit Court of Arlington County sided with schools in a legal argument following Gov. Glen Younkin’s mask mandate reversal. Seven school districts had previously sued to keep mask mandates in place.
Arlington County Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo granted the school districts a temporary restraining order against Youngkin’s executive order after the initial hearing on Wednesday.
The judge also stated that the governor can not override this decision of the school boards.