Arlington is changing its County logo–here are the top five contenders

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The process to change the County logo started last year after the board made the decision to replace the current county logo, which depicts Arlington House, the Robert E. Lee Memorial.

County Manager Mark Schwartz appointed a 14-person review panel in late January, working with a design firm and community members to generate new logo concepts.

Spokesperson Jennifer Smith said the County wants to write a brighter chapter in Arlington’s story.

“The new logo helps build a more inclusive and equitable County and creates a visual identity that really accurately reflects our community and it’s values and aspirations,” said Smith.

Courtesy: Arlington County

Voting opened on Monday and will stay open until May 26. Once the votes are in, the review panel will solidify the results to present to the board in June. The County invites everyone who lives, works or plays in Arlington to vote.