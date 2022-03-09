ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington firefighters union, representing over 300 firefighters, says the budget does not correctly fund workers or the training needed to save lives.

“Our jobs have gotten harder, not easier, they are a lot more stressful for going to work, for families, and so we feel the budget has been balanced on the back of our members,” said Dustin Drumm, Vice President, IAFF 2800.

The union wants the budget to include funding for additional advanced life support training on each engine. There is both basic and advanced support, but the union says they need more ALS-trained workers on their engines.

“The downgrade to the BLS unit, which used to be an ALS unit, and the call type changes for responses has what we feel downgraded services for our citizens,” said Matthew Herrera, Secretary Treasury, IAFF 2800.

While the union is advocating for more funding, county members disagree. In a letter, County Manager Mark Schwartz says the claims are inaccurate and no ” unnecessary hazardous situation.”

“The citizens of Arlington trust us to be the best stewards of their money, and they expect excellent service, and we want to give that, but we need to be funded for that,” said Herrera.

The union is asking for $8.5 million in funding to the proposed budget, which would benefit them and the community.