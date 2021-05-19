Arlington fire station receives additional project funding

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A fire station in Arlington is receiving additional funding for some environmentally-friendly upgrades.

The $2.88 million increase will go towards renovations to the new Fire Station No. 8 located at 4845 Lee Highway. The additional funding, approved by the county board this past weekend, brings the total for the project to $27.92 million dollars.

“The new total project budget is $27.92 million which includes: $19.98 million in hard construction costs; $1.21 million for furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E); $3.26M in soft costs (design and construction administration fees, County staff time, and permits and inspections); $2.51 million in land acquisitions, and $0.96 million for contingencies,” cites a staff report.

The budget increase covers a BioSolar roof, solar panels for the facility and underground utilities.

