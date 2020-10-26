Arlington Fire Department awards 9-year-old for saving his mom’s life

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — An Arlington firefighter’s son was awarded the Lifesaving Award — one of the Arlington Fire Department’s highest honors — for saving his mom’s life.

On October 13, 9-year-old Aiden was playing outside in the Douglas Park neighborhood and noticed his mom was having a medical emergency. He called 911 and knew to provide his full address and full details to the dispatcher.

On October 13, 2020, tragedy struck one of our own. While playing outside, Aiden, son of Firefighter Josh Wise, noticed that his mom began suffering from a serious medical emergency. pic.twitter.com/h1PsFXkLPa — Arlington Fire (@ArlingtonVaFD) October 23, 2020

Jaimee Wise suffered a ruptured brain aneurism and is in critical condition. According to the GoFundMe created on her behalf, she’s expected to be in the hospital for another two weeks.

“In addition to possibly having to make some major home renovations and purchase any necessary medical equipment, Jaimee’s husband, Josh, will be responsible for hospital bills, rehab bills, medical transportation costs, home health care, and more,” the organizer said. Over $55,000 has been raised.