ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — An Arlington firefighter’s son was awarded the Lifesaving Award — one of the Arlington Fire Department’s highest honors — for saving his mom’s life.
On October 13, 9-year-old Aiden was playing outside in the Douglas Park neighborhood and noticed his mom was having a medical emergency. He called 911 and knew to provide his full address and full details to the dispatcher.
Jaimee Wise suffered a ruptured brain aneurism and is in critical condition. According to the GoFundMe created on her behalf, she’s expected to be in the hospital for another two weeks.
“In addition to possibly having to make some major home renovations and purchase any necessary medical equipment, Jaimee’s husband, Josh, will be responsible for hospital bills, rehab bills, medical transportation costs, home health care, and more,” the organizer said. Over $55,000 has been raised.
- Six-day window in effect for WVU football game vs. Texas
- UPDATE: Gov. Northam’s office issues statement after Virginia Military Institute superintendent resigns
- Arlington Fire Department awards 9-year-old for saving his mom’s life
- It’s back! How to grab KFC’s fried chicken-scented firelog before it sells out
- Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update in WV
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App