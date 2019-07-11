“We’re just the lowest point in the neighborhood”: Arlington family displaced after major flooding

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — An Arlington family is recovering from the major flooding that devastated Northern Virginia on Monday. They estimate the damages amount to $100,000.

The homeowners say it took only a couple of hours for their basement, with 10-foot-high ceilings, to fill with water. The water pushed open windows and gushed through, ruining hardwood floors and furniture inside. The family is temporarily displaced, and says they’re lucky to have flood insurance after a similar instance 13 years ago.

“Do we have to think about selling the house? Maybe. It’s an option,” said Tom Sikell, who’s lived in his home for 15 years. “The whole definition of insanity, you know? Why would we keep doing the same thing to get the same result and think it’s going to be different?”

The family isn’t sure how long it will take them to get back in their home. For now, they’re staying with friends before heading to their summer home in South Carolina.