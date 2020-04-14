Arlington Dems will endorse school board candidates by vote-by-mail

All five of the current school board members were endorsed by Arlington Dems.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Two seats on the Arlington County School Board are up for grabs this November and the Arlington Democratic Party will run a caucus in May to choose who to endorse. As the party follows social distancing, for the first time, the caucus will be a vote-by-mail process.

Less than a week after it decided to switch to vote-by-mail, Arlington Dems has received more than 2,000 ballot requests from all 54 of Arlington’s precincts. That number is higher than the total number cast in 2019. From April 7 to May 7, registered voters can request a ballot online or download and mail a PDF version of the form.

As the presidential election nears under the shadow of the coronavirus, President Trump has raised questions about the vote-by-mail process. Arlington County Democratic Committee Chair Jill Caiazzo says this is a good test run to prove him wrong.

“Vote-by-mail is an absolutely acceptable option. It’s the safest option during a public health crisis like we have here, and we’re going to stand up to President Trump and say that we will defend that sort of “small D” democratic institution wherever we can and this is one example of where we can do that,” said Caiazzo.

The caucus expects to endorse both candidates by June 8 at the latest. All five of the current school board members were endorsed by Arlington Dems.

“I think it’s that people are maybe tuned in more to the news so they’re aware that this is happening,” said Jackie Wilson, chair of the Arlington County Democratic Committee School Board Caucus. “I also think Arlington Democrats in general are progressive and we’re willing to try things that we haven’t tried before.”