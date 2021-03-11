Arlington Democrats launches a nonpartisan effort to drive seniors to vaccine appointments

On Thursday, volunteer Nina Wurster drove an 88-year-old to her appointment at CVS.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Volunteers with the Arlington County Democratic Committee, or Arlington Democrats, have been driving seniors to the polls for about 12 years. Now that vaccines are available to Arlingtonians over 75, the group is making over 6,000 calls to seniors in its database.

“I have two senior neighbors. They are widows, and I saw them struggling with the whole process and I thought, ‘Maybe we can help,’” said Mary Byrne, vice-chair of the Arlington Democrats’ Ride to the Polls team.

The volunteers help seniors who live alone or in small households outside of senior living communities register and make appointments through the Vaccinate Virginia system.

On Thursday, volunteer Nina Wurster drove an 88-year-old to her appointment at CVS.

“After I helped my parents get appointments, I realized it’s pretty hard to get an appointment. They make it pretty easy now but in the very beginning it was even harder,” Wurster said.

Drivers are required to leave two windows open and disinfect their car between rides.

Byrne said the volunteers will drive as long as the need exists. Although they’re Democrats, the effort is nonpartisan.

“In fact, the other day we had a senior get in the car and tell the driver, ‘You know, I’m a Republican,’ and we said, ‘Yeah, sure, that’s fine. Get in,’” said Byrne.

Seniors or people with disabilities who need a ride to their appointments may call the Arlington Democrats’ main number: 703-528-8588, ext. 5. A volunteer will return the call within two hours.