Arlington County updates residents on COVID-19 through virtual town hall

Slight uptick of cases in Arlington, but not at a worrisome rate, Arlington County official says

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– The City of Arlington is making sure residents are updated on COVID-19. Officials held a virtual town hall to discuss the fight against it on Friday.

Data shows there are over 16,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia, and health officials expect these numbers to continue to rise. Arlington officials said there are 1,004 confirmed cases in the county and 42 deaths, as of May 1.

An Arlington official said, “We’ve had a slight uptick here in Arlington but it’s not increasing in the rate that you see in many areas across the country. We still need to take those key steps we encourage all residents to wear cloth face coverings when you’re in public settings, when you’re at risk, and when you’re in doubt in whether you’re at risk.”

Officials also said the settings that people should take extra precaution at are grocery stores, pharmacies, and work settings for essential employees.

