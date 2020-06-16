Arlington County to study inequities while reopening

Garvey says the board is taking a look at its policies and determining: “Who benefits? Who’s burdened? Who’s missing, and How do we know?”

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey says the county is poised for positive economic growth despite the fact that its tourism revenue is down 90 percent. Garvey said the county’s tourism has been hit the hardest during the pandemic during the Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the County and Public Safety Awards Tuesday morning.

As Arlington begins Phase 2 of reopening, Garvey says the county has a “good system” of contract tracing set up and a “good supply” of personal protective equipment. The county has its own stash of masks to hand out to citizens in need. Arlington has two testing sites and hospitalizations are declining. Its response is due in part to the county board’s decision in March to gear funds toward housing, food services, and business loans as the virus hit the East Coast.

But instead of just “charging forward” now that the worst may be over, Garvey says the board is taking a look at its policies and determining: “Who benefits? Who’s burdened? Who’s missing? How do we know?” More than 1,100 small businesses applied for the county’s small business grant. Garvey says 63 percent of the applicants is female or minority owned.

“There’s so much that we were doing that really didn’t make sense for a lot of us and suddenly this pandemic has made it absolutely necessary to change,” Garvey said. “So we want to make sure that we use this crisis well.”

Before the coronavirus arrived in Arlington, the board was reviewing the police department’s body-worn camera pilot. The board halted that program funding to focus on relief efforts and officers are no longer wearing them. On Tuesday morning, Garvey said the county will revisit body-worn cameras but said police officers’ “hardest issue is dealing with mental health crises.” 75 percent of APD’s officers are trained to handle such responses. In January, the county manager formed an interdepartmental group to learn about racial inequities within the county government and Garvey said she spoke with about 500 employees about similar issues a few days ago. The board has also been in talks with the Arlington chapter of the NAACP to form a citizen review board.

