Arlington County to eliminate sidewalk crowding ordinance

The Arlington County Board has voted to have the sidewalk gathering ordinance expire at the end of September.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to let the emergency sidewalk ordinance expire at the end of September.

The Board voted at the end of July to adopt the law prohibiting more than three people from congregating on sidewalks posted with restrictions. The ordinance also requires pedestrians to stand at least six feet apart when in theses areas. Violators could face a fine up to $100.

The majority of the Board, excluding Chairwoman Libby Garvey, all agreed that the law was not displaying any proof that it was preventing people from following the rules and social distancing.

“We gave it our earnest effort to educate and enforce a culture of compliance. Here we are, after a period of many weeks and considerable efforts, and it hasn’t worked.”

Christian Dorsey, Arlington County Board Member

The ordinance will expire on September 29.

