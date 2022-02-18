Arlington County to consider changing language in zoning code

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board is considering a change to the county code that could prevent housing discrimination in some areas. Specifically, they are looking at changing the definition of “family.”

Right now, the zoning code for single-family homes keeps some non-traditional families or groups moving in together from calling Arlington home.

Daniel Weir, the Chair of the Arlington Planning Commission explained, “That definition, no more than four unrelated people living in the same dwelling unit, excludes a lot of intentional communities and functional families.”

Not only does the code discriminate against those certain groups, but it also creates the need for people to commute into Arlington for work. The change in the code is on the list of priorities for 2022, and though it is not at the very top, the Planning Commission recognizes it is an important change that needs to be made.

A study and public meetings will be held before there are any votes to change the language in the code.