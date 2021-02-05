Arlington County seeks feedback on proposed towing code changes

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County is asking for feedback on proposed towing code changes. People can share their thoughts in a short online survey before the issue is slated to go before the Board during its regular meeting on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The county is asking residents to respond to proposed changes to the towing code before the county board votes on it. The proposed changes are basic towing fees increasing from $135 to $150, along with an increase for late weekend towing fees. Officials said the change will bring the maximum possible towing fee to $210 for a vehicle that is towed at night on a weekend.

In a statement, the County Board release said, “We found that some members of the public and their property have been placed at risk in circumstances where their vehicles have been towed from private property without their consent and placed in storage.”