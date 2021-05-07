Arlington County seeing surplus of vaccines, extending vaccine clinic times

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – Arlington County is seeing an abundance of supplies for vaccines, but this supply is outpacing the demand.

Arlington County is seeing successful first-time vaccination rates at nearly 60% but is still making efforts in getting more residents vaccinated.

The health department is starting neighborhood-based clinics after seeing that some people may not be able to make traditional scheduling hours because of work or other conflicts. Next week, the county is extending hours at the Walter Reed Community Center vaccine clinic, according to Jessica Baxter, Arlington County’s Public Health Division’s Public Information Officer.

“We’ll be trying extending morning hours so for those people that are early birds that, you know, want to get their shots before they go into work, for instance, we want to be able to capture that as well so we’re trying different things to see what works,” said Baxter.

Next week, the health department has plans on discussing vaccinating the 12 to 15-year-old population in the county.

The county is reflecting a trend seen nationally. According to recent statistics, states are seeing a rise in unused vaccines as demand starts to flatten, shifting focus to vaccine hesitancy.

