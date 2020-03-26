Arlington County school resource officers are reading to kids on Facebook Live

The police department has launched Pages with the Police: live-streamed read-alongs on Facebook on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 2:00 pm.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department’s school resource officers are still interacting with their students, even though school is not in session.

An Arlington County school resource officer will pick a picture book, read it aloud on Facebook Live, and discuss the moral of the story at the end. The police department’s communications specialist, Kirby Clark, says many of Arlington’s school resource officers were already doing read-alongs in person at public schools.

“Community engagement is one of our department’s three key initiatives. It’s really important to us,” said Clark. “We’re going to have to be working to find innovative ways to still engage with our public, even if we’re not doing so in person.”