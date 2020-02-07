Arlington County School Board approves major school swap

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Effective 2021, hundreds of students from McKinley Elementary, Arlington Traditional Elementary, and Key Elementary Schools will be headed for new schools; something many parents fought months to avoid. “There’s been months of engagement and it’s all been above board and very polite and trying to be constructive about solving the problems for the county,” said McKinley parent Nathan McQueen, “and then to have them sit there and just ignore all of it? I can’t even imagine how difficult the boundary process is going to be next September.”

The plan was made to accommodate current and future enrollment growth in the Rosslyn-Courthouse area and to fill a surplus of seats at the county’s future Reed Elementary School. It’s only the beginning of a series of redistricting changes the county plans to make. On Friday the county’s Executive Director of Planning and Evaluation Lisa Stengle confirmed that a new school boundary process this fall will affect “most, if not all, neighborhood elementary schools.”

“Staff will develop an attendance zone for the new school at the Reed site and an adjusted neighborhood attendance zone around Arlington Science Focus, with new boundaries taking effect for the 2021-22 school year,” Stengle said in a statement to WDVM. “In addition, these boundary adjustments will help relieve current or projected overcapacity at several neighborhood elementary schools. The school moves will allow APS to keep more neighborhood school students at the school closest to where they live and minimize the impact of reassigning students to other schools in the upcoming boundary process.

“As APS continues to experience rapid enrollment growth,” Stengle continued, “We will continue to adjust boundaries every 3-5 years to ensure efficient use of our school facilities and safe, healthy and supportive learning environments for our students.”

“The school board members, I think, listened to what the community had to say. We reached different conclusions. So I’m worried what that means for the boundary process,” said McKinley Elementary School PTA president Mary Kadera.

The majority of McKinley Elementary School students will move to Reed. Option school students at ATS and Key can choose to move together, or attend their new neighborhood schools. ATS students will move to the McKinley site and Key will move to the ATS site. The old Key site will become a new, neighborhood school. Nathan McQueen’s kids, in the first and third grade at McKinley, will be affected by the move.

“Because the staff hasn’t actually committed to keeping the whole community together, our neighborhood, we don’t know which school we’re going to go to,” said McQueen. “So I can’t even tell my [kids], ‘Hey, buddy, you’re going to move schools but you’re going to move here.’ Can’t do that. Cause we don’t know where we’re going to go.”

In a media release, School Board Chair Tannia Talento thanked community members for their input. “We recognize how difficult these changes are for our community and we will work closely with the communities affected to support these transitions. We thank the community for sharing their input with APS. The passion for schools and neighborhoods was evident over the past three months and speaks to the quality of our schools.”

The school board dedicated two slides of their meeting presentation to community input data, boasting over 50,000 project page views online.

“You can ask the same question as a community member 10 times and not get an answer — a real answer — and that counts as 10 interactions you’ve had with staff.” said Kadera. “So I think that we need to push back a little bit on this notion that there was this very ambitious, and very comprehensive, and very thoughtful community engagement process because from the community’s perspective it didn’t feel that way.”