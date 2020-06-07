Arlington County reopens park amenities

We're cautiously opening up some of our park amenities as we move through this unprecedented time

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Although Northern Virginia is not in phase two as of yet, more Arlington County Park amenities open.

June 5th, Arlington County re-opened numerous park amenities such as batting cages, tennis courts, tracks, athletic fields, picnic shelters with restrictions and much more. Officials said they’re excited to give the community more opportunities to be active.

Parks & Recreation Director Jane Rudolph said,

“We’re cautiously opening up some of our park amenities as we move through this unprecedented time. We ask that people continue to stay safe and practice social distancing which will help us stop the spread and stay open.”

Reopened amenities will include: