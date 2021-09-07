Arlington County reopens DMV Select location

The Arlington DMV Select Office will be open by appointment only.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County reopened its DMV Select location on Tuesday after an extended closure due to COVID-19.

The location will operate by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Scheduling can be done through the county’s website.

Opening the DMV Select office will assist residents with getting seen sooner, as appointments have been booked out during the pandemic.

“We are glad to be able to reopen and offer DMV services again in addition to our daily operations,” said Ingrid Morroy, Arlington County’s commissioner of revenue. “Using an appointment system will allow us to offer efficient and effective customer service to our residents, saving them time and money.”

The Virginia DMV now has 55 Select partners available in the Commonwealth.