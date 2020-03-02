Arlington County Public Health Division releases information on Coronavirus

Virginia

According to Arlington County Public Health staff are contacting, assessing and monitoring any returning travelers from areas affected by the Coronavirus outbreak

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Arlington County Public Health division staff are actively monitoring the Coronaviruses.

ACPHD are arranging the approporaite lab testing for possible infected personnel.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the health risk for the general American public is considered low.

