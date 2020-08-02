Arlington County prohibits groups of 3+ on sidewalks & streets

The motion comes after people refused to maintain social distancing in the county.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington residents are no longer allowed to congregate in groups larger than three people on sidewalks.

The Arlington County Board established the emergency ordinance during their virtual meeting on Friday. The motion comes after people refusing to maintain social distancing in the county.

“Pedestrians shall obey signs and other signals erected on highways, streets and sidewalks in the county, prohibiting pedestrians from congregating in groups of three or more persons, and requiring pedestrians to maintain a physical separation from other persons of not less than six feet at all times,” board chair Libby Garvey said during their meeting.

Residents can expect to pay a $100 fine if they are seen violating the rule. The action was ruled under Gov. Ralph Northam’s state of emergency declaration for COVID-19.