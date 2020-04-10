Arlington County Police raise awareness for social distancing awareness, as violation calls increase

Virginia

The county has taken this measure to ensure appropriate physical distancing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– With repeated reminders from Arlington County Police Department to stay out of closed parks and follow social distancing protocols, officials are still receiving social distancing violation calls.

Officials said they’ve had numerous calls to report people gathering at closed parks throughout the county. With Governor Northam’s stay at home order in full effect, they have not charged residents for hanging out in the parks or being in groups of more than 10 according to officials.

Adrienne Quigley, Arlington County Police Captain said, “The county has taken this measure to ensure appropriate physical distancing as well as the safety of all our citizens. All of the multi-use trails in the county are still open and available for use with the appropriate physical distancing requirement that means you must keep at least 6 feet between yourself and another member not apart of your household.”

Officials said they will continue to monitor county trails and parks along with park rangers for protocol compliance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories