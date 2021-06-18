Arlington County police need help identifying fraud suspect

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department needs help identifying a woman who allegedly paid for a car with a fraudulent check earlier this month.

Courtesy: APD

Police released these home surveillance photos of the woman who has long, red and purple, hair and multiple piercings on her left ear.

Courtesy: APD

According to police, the victim was selling a used car on Facebook Marketplace, and the suspect, who called herself “Stacy James” online, contacted him to purchase the vehicle. She came to his home and provided what appeared to be a cashier’s check for the purchase. The victim was later notified by his bank the check was fraudulent.

Police are asking anyone with information about this woman to call the Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-8477.