Arlington County police investigate isolated shooting incident

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after midnight on Thursday in the Alcova Heights neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia.

The Arlington County Police Department said officers responded to the 3500 block of 6th Street S. around 12:54 a.m. After receiving aid from the officers, the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police investigation revealed it to be an isolated incident. According to police, the suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV, but there is no suspect description at this time. Detectives are seeking information and potential surveillance footage from witnesses and residents.

To send tips, contact Detective S. King of the Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4243 or seking@arlingtonva.us.