ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a residential building on Friday morning in Columbia Forest.

Police said that first responders were first dispatched to S. Columbus Street for the report of cardiac arrest around 10:02 a.m. when they found the man. A cause and manner of death is still being determined.

Details from the investigation seem to say that the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was “attempting to serve an arrest warrant” at the building for a robbery that took place in Loudoun County. When they knocked and announced themselves, “the subject allegedly attempted to exit the residence through a window and fell.”

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact 703-228-4180 or anonymously call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).