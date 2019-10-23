Arlington County Police Department’s policies and procedures accredited

The Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission reviewed the department's everyday business operations and inspected its vehicles, equipment, and physical facilities.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department has earned its initial accreditation status from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

Communications Specialist for ACPD Kirby Clark says the process includes the review of a police department’s policies and procedures to determine that it’s providing the level of professional services that it says it does. The commission reviewed the department’s everyday business operations and inspected its vehicles, equipment, and physical facilities.

The police department applied for the accreditation status in 2016. The accreditation is renewable and valid for four years.

“In April, we hosted a group of accessors here at the department and those accessors presented their findings to the commission and the commission subsequently recommended that we achieve our initial accreditation status,” said Clark.