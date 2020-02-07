Arlington County Police continue to investigate continuous carjackings

Three carjackings have taken place at Pentagon City Parking garage in the past two weeks

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County Police Department is investigating numerous carjackings.

According to officials, three carjackings have taken place at Pentagon City Parking garage in the past two weeks. The most recent incident happened earlier this week when a male suspect allegedly pulled a gun on a man as he was getting into his car. The suspect drove off with the car and some of the victim’s personal items.

Officials also want to warn residents about other car thefts that have been happening in local neighborhoods.

Ashley Savage, PIO for Arlington County Police Department said, “The Arlington County Police Department has increased patrols in the parking garages. The public can also expect to see a visible law enforcement presence in the Pentagon City area we’re asking for the public assistance if you’ve seen anything related to these incidents please contact Arlington County Police.”

Officials want to remind residents to park in well-lit, high traffic areas and to be aware of your surroundings when entering and exiting your vehicle.