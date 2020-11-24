Arlington County police charge man for sexual battery and abduction

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County Police have found and charged a man for sexual battery.

30-year-old Demetrius Spencer-Coates has been charged with abduction with intent to defile and sexual battery. Police say they responded to a report on November 17th that showed Spencer-Coates on surveillance images.

Around 10:30 am police were called to the 4200 block of Wilson Boulevard for a sexual assault. Officials said upon arrival the victim was cleaning a bathroom inside of a business when Spencer-Coates came up to her and asked to use the restroom. When the suspect moved out of the way Spencer-Coates blocked her path and pushed her inside the stall and touched her inappropriately. When the victim yelled for help, Spencer-Coates ran away.

Officials say Spencer-Coates is now being held at the Arlington County Detention Center without bond.