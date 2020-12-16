Arlington County Police begin wearing body cameras

ARLINGTON (WDVM) — Arlington County Police assigned to the Operations Division began wearing body cameras on Wednesday.

The cameras will record all dispatched calls for service, enforcement, and investigative contacts.

The funding for the cameras comes from a proposal back in June called the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which was approved in July by the county board.

Last month, the police department asked for the public’s feedback in drafting the body camera policies. Ashley Savage, Public Information Officer for Arlington County, said that a web page was created to addresses the main concerns raised by the public.

“We created a website page that goes over the different things that we added as a result of the feedback within the policy,” said Savage. “We also added additional information to the public on topics such as the release of video, video retention, our auditing process, disciplinary action for policy violations, as well as program funding.”

The body cameras serve as an addition to the existing in-car camera systems and interview room cameras to record audio and video.