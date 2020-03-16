Arlington County police arrest person of interest in armed carjackings

The suspect was arrested in Maryland and the investigation is still ongoing.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department has arrested a person of interest in the string of armed carjackings in Pentagon City garages.

The suspect was arrested in Maryland and the investigation is still ongoing. Two carjackings occurred after 10:00 p.m. on February 21 in the Pentagon City shopping mall parking garage and in a parking garage on Army Navy Drive, police said. The suspect got away in a high-speed police pursuit into Washington, D.C.