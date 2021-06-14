Arlington County plans to rename Lee Highway

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Board plans to rename Lee Highway for abolitionist John Langston.

Plans are still underway but the board plans to vote next month to rename Lee Highway for Langston. Langston was the first black person to be elected to Congress from Virginia. The name change would only affect the portion of Lee Highway that runs through Arlington County.

According to officials, the board will deliver their final vote come July 17th. The board said this will allow for additional community engagement on the name change and refining the cost estimate.