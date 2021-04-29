Arlington County PD hosting 2nd Annual Fill the Cruiser Food Drive to Support AFAC

ARLINGTON COUNTY, V.a. (WDVM) – The Arlington County Police Department is helping the community during these trying times by hosting the second annual Fill the Cruiser Food Drive.

This event will kick off on May 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be in support of the Arlington Food Assistance Center, which serves over 2,400 Arlington households weekly.

There will be three contact-less drive-through locations to drop off food items at:

Giant Food at 2901 S. Glebe Rd. Safeway at 3713 Lee Highway Westover Baptist Church at 1125 Patrick Henry Dr.

Last year, community members donated over 6,509 pounds of food. This year, the need for donations is more significant due to the pandemic, according to the Assistant Director of Communications Arlington Food Assistance Center, Jeremiah Huston.

“We’re still looking at elevated numbers, because of the pandemic,” said Huston. “We reach about 3200 families in a given month. So there’s an elevated need of people who need groceries here in Arlington. So having food drives is very helpful”