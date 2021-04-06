Arlington County offers free classes to equip residents with life-saving skills

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The city of Arlington is offering classes on how to respond to life-threatening injury situations until emergency services show up.

The class is called “Until Help Arrives” and the initiative comes from a national campaign to teach the public how to help during emergencies from car accidents to active shooter situations. The Arlington community emergency response team will be teaching people how to respond to these situations until help arrives.

Lucia Cortes, Engagement Liason, Arlington County Department of Public Safety Communications/ Emergency Management said, “There’s more interest from the community just to become more prepared, and be ready and help, especially to help other community members. We notice that our classes fill up really fast.”

According to Until Help Arrives, the program emphasizes five steps for civilians to take during an emergency while waiting for medical assistance:

Call 9-1-1 Protect the injured from harm Stop any bleeding Position the victim so they can breathe Provide comfort

The program is in partnership with the Arlington County Fire Department and the Arlington Police Department. The next hands-on training course is Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m.-noon at 1429 N. Quincy Street.

CERT asks that interested people register to receive a link to the virtual event. Once registered, class attendees are asked to download the training materials and watch a prerequisite video.