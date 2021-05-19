Arlington County Manager proposed a $1.25 billion three-year Capital Improvement Plan

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — County Manager Mark Schwartz is proposing a $1.25 billion three-year capital improvement plan, focusing on increasing infrastructure maintenance, meeting existing commitments, and beginning investments in long-term plans and programs.

This proposal is following a one-year CIP that was adopted last summer as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county anticipates returning to a traditional 10-year plan next year for 2023 to 2032.

Priorities for this short-term CIP include street safety improvements as well as other renovations like bridge replacements.

“You’re not going to see a huge amount of investment, but one thing I would like the community to focus on is even though we’re not going to be investing in a lot of new things, our CIP carries with it the legacy of all the investments we have made over previous years,” said Schwartz.

The CIP also continues the investment into the county’s stormwater infrastructure, with $95.9 million allocated for projects like the cardinal elementary school stormwater detention facility and the Spout Run and Ballstonpond watersheds.

Several public facilities and parks projects are also in the FY 2022-FY 2024 CIP, including:

Crystal City parks and public space

Bluemont Park tennis complex

Phase two of Alcova Heights construction

Synthetic turf replacements at Barcroft Park, Rocky Run Park, Wakefield High School and conversion of the TJ Upper Field

Roof and HVAC replacements to focus on solar installation

Upgrades to the courts and police complex

Arlington Boathouse planning and design

