Arlington County looks at $1M upgrade for E-Meetings

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Arlington county is looking to invest $1 million to expand post-pandemic virtual meeting options.

The county is taking steps toward making virtual meeting participation a post-pandemic option for residents, local officials and staff. County staff is working to fund the expansion of virtual and hybrid meeting options as part of a three-year Capital Improvement Plan, which the county board is expected to adopt in July. These funds will help enhance audio and visual capabilities in conference rooms and go to certain upgrades.

Last year, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an emergency order, and legislators changed state law to allow for online government meetings during the pandemic. Legislation approved in March will allow local officials to be exempt from in-person meeting standards during emergencies declared by local governing bodies in addition to ones declared by the governor.