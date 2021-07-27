Arlington County let residents choose new logo

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — After starting with hundreds of ideas for a new logo, Arlington County is now letting residents choose their favorite among ten options.

Last year, the county announced that it would replace its current logo and seal because of its connection to confederate soldier Robert E. Lee. Arlington residents said the logo represents a dark chapter of our nation’s history. Board members listened and said in a statement that they are one step closer toward a new beginning.

“Removing the current symbol does not change history, but a new logo will define a more inclusive county identity that reflects Arlington’s commitment to equity for all,” the statement said.

You can vote on the new logo here. The county board is set to decide on the logo in September.