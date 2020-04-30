Arlington County launches homeless outreach coalition

The coalition distributes hygiene kits, provides hot meals and water, tests people for the virus, and connects them with services.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County police officer Michael Keen says police officers have established a relationship with many of the county’s homeless, who are very vulnerable to risk factors associated with COVID, especially because they rely using public facilities as a safe space to get out of the weather or use the restroom. Because those facilities are closed, those risk factors have been exacerbated.

“A lot of times people don’t understand that when they call 9-1-1 the homeless people aren’t necessarily bothering anybody. They’re just outside and happen to be there,” Keen said. Keen responded to a call on Wednesday from a citizen who was concerned that a homeless person was sitting outside the closed library. The person told Keen they were there because it was safe and well lit.

Keen gave them a hygiene kit, PPE, and tested them for the virus. He also connected them with services they needed while over the phone with a county official.

The Arlington County Police Department will be doing much more of this as part of its partnership with the Department of Human Services and nonprofits like the Arlington Street People’s Assistant Network to connect unsheltered people with resources, supplies, and services during the pandemic.

“COVID forced us to confront something that’s been there all along,” Keen said. “So I just ask for the public to keep in mind, as we address their needs and make sure that the appropriate stakeholders have what they need, that even post-COVID we make the proper investments in addressing these individuals needs and risks.”

Last week, the coalition served people in the Rosslyn, Courthouse and Ballston areas. They also served people at Ronald Reagan National Airport, with the help of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.