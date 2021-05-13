Arlington County hosting vaccine clinics for 12 to 17-year-olds

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After receiving the green light from the Virginia Department of Health to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds, vaccine clinics for 12 to 17-year-olds in Arlington County are kicking off this weekend.

This clinic will be for the Pfizer vaccine and will be in partnership with Arlington Public Schools. Parents are required to accompany their kids with a form of identification. Jessica Baxter with the Arlington County Health Department says the clinic is already being well-received by the community and says this Saturday and Sunday are already booked up.

“Monday is close to capacity as well,” said Baxter. “We still have availability next weekend. So you know, I think there are still plenty of opportunities. We’re vaccinating Arlington children who live here or are schooled here. So those are the people that we are focusing on offer these clinics.”

Baxter says if you’re feeling vaccine hesitancy, check out resources such as the county’s website or talk to your family.

