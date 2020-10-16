Arlington County holds virtual talks on racial equity

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County will hold virtual conversations addressing racial equity and disparities within the county.

Board officials said Arlington County’s vision is to continue to be a diverse and inclusive world-class urban community, as they work to uphold their mission they have started “The Dialogues on Race and Equity.”

Samia Byrd, County’s Chief Race, and Equity Officer said, “It’s not just for one certain population to understand the problem, it’s for all of us collectively to understand, to be able to share those different experiences, and the way we think about it and approach it, is so different. That is very critical.”

Libby Garvey, Chair of the Arlington County Board said, “This is a necessary and overdue opportunity for our entire community to have direct dialogue with each other on racial equity issues and to have all voices heard by community leaders, businesses and policymakers.”

Officials said this is step-one in addressing issues within the community.

The organization Challenging Racism will facilitate the dialogues, which residents can sign up for on the following dates: