Arlington County holds town hall to discuss Phase 2

We're experiencing more cases in the national capital region including Arlington, than the rest of Virginia, we're a hot spot

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Although the Commonwealth is slowly opening step by step, Arlington officials said, it is not safe for them to open due to the high risk in the area.

Officials said the problem in Arlington is that the numbers of cases are higher then the rest, which made elected officials reach out to Governor Northam to ask for an extension before they enter phase two.

Officials said the only way to do reduce the numbers as of now is to still implement the stay at home order.

One Arlington official said,

“We’re experiencing more cases in the national capital region including Arlington, than the rest of Virginia, we’re a hot spot. We still have community wide transmission, and so at the time when we made our assessment we saw that cases were going up. For example hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were also not declining.

Officials urge everyone to continue to wear masks and to stay home. Only leave if its absolutely necessary for the time being.